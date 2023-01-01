Tamil Nadu to strengthen doorstep healthcare scheme to diagnose NCDs

The Health Department announced that it will strengthen the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum (healthcare to doorstep)' scheme in a bid to diagnose non-communicable diseases (NCD) at an early stage.

In its assessment for 2022, it has found that 60 per cent of the deaths in the state were due to NCDs and if these diseases are diagnosed at an earlier stage, the fatalities due to them could be curtailed.

The Health Department will diagnose persons with hypertension and diabetes to reduce further complications through early detection.

It is also focusing on the mental strength of youngsters including college students and has formed 'Manam' to reach out to college students. The department is conducting teleconsultations through the state helpline 104.

The state Public Health and Preventive Medicine wing are focusing on the digitalisation of the health system and for surveillance of health events. The Health Department, according to a senior officer, has taken steps to prevent deaths due to hospital negligence.

The Health Department is also planning to increase the inoculation of booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine among the public.

It is now engaged in ensuring adequate equipment and facilities including ICU beds and oxygen cylinders for any eventuality. Fever camps are organized regularly to help identify Covid-19 cases.

The department is also getting feedback from the local bodies on whether there has been an increase in diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea.

