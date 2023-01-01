JUST IN
Cricketer Rishabh Pant reveals reason behind accident as CM Dhami calls
2022 saw end of tribal insurgency in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Will ensure no child is addicted to drugs: Kochi's New Police Commissioner
India ready to launch 1st Atmanirbhar human space flight Gaganyaan by 2024
Jains take out rally, demand action against sacrilege of Shetrunjaya hills
Over 300 challan issued for drunk driving on New Year's Eve: Delhi Police
Protests in Assam against decision to merge 4 districts with existing ones
Story in numbers: PMLA registrations up four-fold, higher than a decade ago
Medical colleges in each district of UP this year: CM Yogi Adityanath
2022 saw the rise of multiple viral infections that are here to stay
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Millet Year begins, 140 Indian embassies to participate in events
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu to strengthen doorstep healthcare scheme to diagnose NCDs

The Tamil Nadu Health Department announced that it will strengthen the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum (healthcare to doorstep)' scheme in a bid to diagnose non-communicable diseases at an early stage

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu government | non communicable diseases

IANS  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI

The Tamil Nadu Health Department announced that it will strengthen the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum (healthcare to doorstep)' scheme in a bid to diagnose non-communicable diseases (NCD) at an early stage.

In its assessment for 2022, it has found that 60 per cent of the deaths in the state were due to NCDs and if these diseases are diagnosed at an earlier stage, the fatalities due to them could be curtailed.

The Health Department will diagnose persons with hypertension and diabetes to reduce further complications through early detection.

It is also focusing on the mental strength of youngsters including college students and has formed 'Manam' to reach out to college students. The department is conducting teleconsultations through the state helpline 104.

The state Public Health and Preventive Medicine wing are focusing on the digitalisation of the health system and for surveillance of health events. The Health Department, according to a senior officer, has taken steps to prevent deaths due to hospital negligence.

The Health Department is also planning to increase the inoculation of booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine among the public.

It is now engaged in ensuring adequate equipment and facilities including ICU beds and oxygen cylinders for any eventuality. Fever camps are organized regularly to help identify Covid-19 cases.

The department is also getting feedback from the local bodies on whether there has been an increase in diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea.

--IANS

aal/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 19:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU