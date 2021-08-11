Over 40 feared buried under debris of major landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur

Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said. "I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information," said CM Jairam Thakur on Kinnaur incident.

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

More details are awaited, he added.



"The incident has taken place near Nigulsari. A bus is buried under the rubble there. Few cars and a truck are suspected to be trapped. The bus driver and one more person have been rescued. ITBP rescue teams are at the spot, operations have been hindered due to falling boulders," said Kinnaur MLA J S Negi.

