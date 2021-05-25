Cabinet approves creation of post of director at NDRF academy in Nagpur

The government has approved the creation of a post of Director at the Disaster Response Force Academy in Nagpur.

The approval for the creation of the post in the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) was given at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

With the creation of the post of the director at the academy, the command and control of the organisation will be entrusted to a senior and experienced officer, who can steer the institution as per the intended objectives, it said.

The academy will impart skill-based practical training to over 5,000 personnel annually, from NDRF, SDRF and other stakeholders, besides disaster response agencies of SAARC and other countries.

It will also cater to analysing and improving the training programmes to meet the changing needs and requirement of the stakeholders.

It will immensely improve the standard of training imparted on disaster response to NDRF, SDRF personnel and other stakeholders, the statement said.

The academy was established in 2018 at Nagpur by merging with it Civil Defence College (NCDC).

The main campus of the academy is under construction, and it functions from the existing campus of NCDC in the meantime.

The academy presently imparts training to Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence volunteers and other stakeholders and is envisaged to grow into a premier training institution of international repute.

It will also provide specialised training to disaster response personnel of SAARC and other countries.

