Over 400,000 samples tested, 17,615 Indians Covid-19 positive: ICMR

The number of total (Covid-19) positive cases in India has risen to 17,615 according to the latest data released by the Indian Centre for Medical Research (ICMR).

The release said "Today, on 19 April 2020, till 9 pm, 27,824 samples have been reported. Of these, 1,135 were positive for SARS-CoV-2."

According to ICMR a "total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as on 19 April 2020, till 9 PM. 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known." The ICMR will conduct a study to identify the effectiveness of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine against Covid-19, as per the Union Health Ministry officials. It may be noted that it is administered against tuberculosis immediately after the birth of an infant. ICMR also said that soon it will reach the testing capacity of 100,000. "The daily Covid-19 testing capacity at various laboratories in the country is being increased and is expected to reach to 1 lakh test per day by May 31," it said.

Accordingly, a total of 16 regional depots are being set up and are modelled into self-contained units by strengthening manpower, resources and infrastructure. Besides these, depots at the Institute of Malaria Research here and the Institute of Virology in Pune would also function as central depots.

Union Health Minister on Sunday asserted that doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has increased from three days before imposition of in March to 9.7 days now.

"The rate of growth of new cases has been steadying for a while.

As per the data received today by 8 a.m., over the past seven days, the doubling rate is 7.2 days, for the past 14 days it is 6.2, and over past 3 days it stands at 9.7. Before the lockdown, India's doubling rate was about 3 days," said.

The Health Minister said that the doubling rate is lower despite the fact that number of tests done every day have increased by almost 14 times. 99 institutes willing to take part in clinical trial of plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment: ICMR

ICMR has received 99 applications from institutes expressing interest in participating in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with Covid-19.