JUST IN
Rights group APDR demands release of leaders, withdrawal of ban on PFI
Veteran Congress leader Jayanti Patnaik passes away at 90 in Bhubaneswar
ED gets 8 days custody of liquor bizman Mahendru in money laundering case
Twin towers: Noida Authority asks officials to clear debris by Nov 28
Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for central govt employees to 38%
WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita's judicial custody extended to Oct 31
R Venkataramani next Attorney General of India, to succeed K K Venugopal
Delhi High Court stays TDSAT order asking broadcasters for OTT content
Govt bans PFI, 8 associates for five years for alleged terror activities
App-based taxi services will be available in Goa soon: CM Pramod Sawant
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rights group APDR demands release of leaders, withdrawal of ban on PFI
Karnataka will soon be on international tourism map: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Business Standard

Over 500 electricity theft cases settled during special Lok Adalat in Delhi

More than 500 electricity theft cases were settled during a special Lok Adalat, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said here on Wednesday

Topics
Delhi | Lok Adalats | electricity theft

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

More than 500 electricity theft cases were settled during a special Lok Adalat, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said here on Wednesday.

The Lok Adalat was organised by Tata Power-DDL in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) in Sector 3, Rohini on September 25.

"Tata Power-DDL was able to settle 525 electricity theft cases (i.e. issues related to meter tampering, direct theft, and disconnections) and pending matters listed in various courts/forums in the Lok Adalat. The scheme was offered to all categories of consumers with theft dues, the company said in a statement.

This Lok Adalat session saw an overwhelming response from consumers, the company further said.

"All the applicants' electricity theft issues were amicably settled and were offered a special rebate on their electricity bills, it added.

Tata Power-DDL noted that it has been regularly working towards sensitizing people about the consequences of electricity theft and its penal impact on the consumers and the importance of paying bills on time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.