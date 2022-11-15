JUST IN
Presence of Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report
Presence of Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report
Business Standard

Over 6% of those who migrated out of their countries in 2020 were Indians

Between 2019 and 2020, 17.9 million Indians moved out of the country

Indians travelling abroad | Migration | emigration

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

The analysis also found that out of these 1.3 million, 189,206 Indians left for 18 emigration check required (ECR) countries for private jobs compared to 94,145 in 2020.

While the pandemic-induced lockdowns reduced the number of Indians travelling abroad in 2020, the latest data shows Indians accounted for 6.3 per cent of the total migrants in the world that year. In calendar years 2019 and 2020, 17.9 million Indians migrated out of the country. This was a marked increase from 6.6 million in 1990.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:08 IST

