JUST IN
BJP victory in Gujarat will increase party votes in K'taka polls: CM Bommai
Pending cases may touch 50 million mark in two months: Kiren Rijiju
Decent judicial infra vital for actualising right to access to justice: CJI
Kejriwal offers project in Delhi to ensure cases are disposed within 6 mths
Cong leaders will find way to resolve Rajasthan infighting: Jairam Ramesh
4 Indians on BBC's 100 Women' list of influential figures of 2022
Vizhinjam protest against Adani port called off after 138 days
Nadda asks BJP leaders to launch 'house to house' campaign, build connect
Murmu asks Gates Foundation to give attention to ailments affecting tribals
Karnataka clears investment proposals worth more than Rs 2,000 cr
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Trai sets nil termination charges on SMS sent during disaster under DM Act
Business Standard

Over 66,133 tourists visited Nagaland's Hornbill festival till Monday

Altogether 66,133 tourists visited the picturesque Naga Heritage village Kisama till Monday, where the Hornbill festival is being held.

Topics
Nagaland | Tourists

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Nagaland's Hornbill Festival
Nagaland's Hornbill Festival (Photo: Incredible!ndia)

Altogether 66,133 tourists visited the picturesque Naga Heritage village Kisama till Monday, where the Hornbill festival is being held.

The total includes 44,382 locals, 21,049 domestic tourists and 702 foreigners, Tourism Department Deputy Director Toka E Tuccumi said.

Inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on December 1, the 10-day festival has been showcasing Nagaland's deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur, the official said.

Tourists praised the state government in visitors' dairy at various locations within the vicinity of Kisama, some 12 kilometres from the state capital Kohima.

Madhumita D from Karbi Anglong of Assam lauded the local administration and the state tourism department for very nice hospitality".

"Thank you and I welcome and invite you all to Karbi Anglong," she said.

Chennai's Sanjeev Bhola said he felt proud of Nagaland with "a state so diverse in culture as part of India".

Kizystot and Doratq from Poland also wrote "really enjoying the festival of festivals. Love & Peace".

All the tribes of Nagaland take part in the festival, named after the hornbill bird which is present in their folklore. People can enjoy Naga food, songs, dances and customs during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of seven major tribes in six districts, has decided to boycott the Hornbill festival to press for their demand for a separate state of 'Frontier Nagaland'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nagaland

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 00:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU