BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Temjen Along

BJP's unit chief Temjen Imna Along said his party will continue its alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the 2023 .

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Along said the leadership has complete trust in the coalition and the two parties will go for a pre-poll alliance.

The party's central leadership has directed the state leaders to work as per this plan, he said.

"The pre-poll alliance will be with NDPP," Along reaffirmed, when asked if it was working on an alliance with the Naga People's Front (NPF).

In 2018, broke its alliance with the then ruling NPF and joined hands with the newly-formed NDPP to contest the state .

NDPP had won 18 seats, while bagged 12 seats and formed the government with the support of two NPP legislators and one JD(U) MLA. An Independent MLA also supported the government, which routed the NPF after 15 years of rule in the state.

The are likely to be held in early next year.

