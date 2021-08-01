Over 7,800 PILs filed in HCs since 2019 on violation of fundamental rights

-
ALSO READ
SC junks PIL to declare that NCLT cannot act as appellate authority
SC stays proceedings before High Courts on regulation of OTT content
Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra takes over as NHRC chief
Actively considering live telecast of SC proceedings: CJI N V Ramana
Right to protest fundamental, can't call it terrorist act: Delhi HC
-
Over 7,800 Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the violation of fundamental rights have been filed in various high courts across the country since 2019, according to government data.
While some high courts have not maintained a separate record of such PILs, data of some other HCs was available without a year-wise breakup.
The data was shared by the government in Rajya Sabha last week as part of a written response to a question on the details of PILs filed particularly regarding the violation of fundamental rights in the Supreme Court and various high courts during the last two years and the current year.
Between 2019 and July of this year, 7,832 PILs were filed regarding the violation of fundamental rights across high courts.
On the number of such PILs in the Supreme Court, the answer stated the "information is not maintained in the manner as sought for".
It, however, shared the number of PILs filed under "Supreme Court Subject Category 08" dealing with "Letter Petition and PIL Matters".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU