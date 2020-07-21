JUST IN
Over a quarter of homes in UP, Odisha had zero income under lockdown: NCAER

There was change in occupation profile during lockdown; the proportion of salaried persons fell sharply in UP

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Passengers stand a queue for board a train at Patna railway station during the complete lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna on Saturday.
The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) conducted a telephonic survey for Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to judge the impact of coronavirus in households.

The survey showed that 30 per cent of households surveyed in UP and 27 per cent in Odhisa reported no income during the lockdown.

Besides there was change in the structure of occupation during lockdown. The proportion of those getting salaries came down sharply during lockdown in UP. Those engaged in agriculture rose in UP during the lockdown, while the proportion decreased in Odisha.

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 18:50 IST

