Over a quarter of homes in UP, Odisha had zero income under lockdown: NCAER

-
ALSO READ
900,000 people under 'complete lockdown' as UP seals more Covid-19 hotspots
Covid-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu asks Centre not to resume trains, flights
Newborns may get Covid-19 transmission from mothers: ICMR issues guidelines
Only 13% of industrial units resume ops after Odisha eases lockdown
Covid-19 Lockdown 3.0: Check what is allowed in your area, and what is not
-
The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) conducted a telephonic survey for Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to judge the impact of coronavirus in households.
The survey showed that 30 per cent of households surveyed in UP and 27 per cent in Odhisa reported no income during the lockdown.
Besides there was change in the structure of occupation during lockdown. The proportion of those getting salaries came down sharply during lockdown in UP. Those engaged in agriculture rose in UP during the lockdown, while the proportion decreased in Odisha.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU