Mumbai: Owner of abandoned car near Ambani's house found dead, says police

Mystery deepened around the suspicious vehicle recently found outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence as its owner was found dead in a creek on Friday.
The body of one Mansukh Hiren whose car (Scorpio SUV) was found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence (with gelatin inside it), died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, said Thane DCP.
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav Thackeray government for not giving protection to Hiren.
"I asked in House for protection to Mansukh Hiren, as he's the main link in the case and might be in danger. Now we get to know of his body being found. It makes the case fishy. Looking at this and alleged terror angle, we demand that case be handed over to NIA," said Fadnavis to reporters.
Mansukh, around 45 years old, had gone missing on Thursday night. The body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road, a senior official of Thane Police said.
Mansukh's Scorpio with gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said it had been stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.
Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh's statement in the case. Mansukh, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.
On Friday afternoon his family members approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.
