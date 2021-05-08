Oxygen crisis over, all Delhiites will be inoculated in 3 months: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) on Friday said that the national Capital’s oxygen shortage problem has now been resolved, according to media reports.

The CM also added that he aims to vaccinate the entire city within the next three months.

He made these remarks while addressing a high-level meeting with his Cabinet ministers to discuss the Covid crisis, which has taken thousands of lives in the city over the past few weeks in a deadly second wave.

“Now there is no lack of oxygen in Delhi. We should have enough oxygen beds so that no patient is deprived,” he said in the meeting.

The meeting was reportedly attended by the deputy chief minister, health minister, health secretary, and district magistrates. The CM gave orders to vaccinate all within the next three months in order to curb the possibility of a possible third wave.

According to media reports, district magistrates have been asked to visit 2-4 vaccination centres on a daily basis.

He added that the Delhi government will announce a free-of-cost vaccination drive for all media outlets in the city.

The Delhi government has been in a tussle with the Centre over the past few weeks over matters related to oxygen supply. On Friday, a Supreme Court Bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, ordered the Centre to supply 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen to Delhi on an everyday basis. The court warned that it would take action against officials if they failed to comply with the order.

"If nothing is to be hidden, let it come before the nation how allocation and distribution is done transparently by the Centre," the Supreme Court said. "The centre continues to be in contempt for not supplying 700 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi."



“We want 700 MT oxygen to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis and we mean business. It has to be supplied and we don’t want to be coercive. Our order will take time to be uploaded by 3 pm. But you proceed and arrange the oxygen,” said Justice DY Chandrachud, according to Bar and Bench.

Kejriwal had earlier stated in a news briefing that if Delhi gets an adequate supply of oxygen, that is, 700 metric tonnes a day, the government will be able to set up 9,000-9,500 beds in Delhi. "We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," he had said.

The Supreme Court had stayed a Delhi High Court order by which show cause notice over contempt of court was issued to the Centre for failure to supply adequate oxygen to the national Capital.