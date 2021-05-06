Pace of vaccination should not come down despite lockdowns: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the speed of vaccination should not come down and the drive should be facilitated despite lockdowns.

Modi was taking a review meeting of the public health response to Covid-19. Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya along with top officials were present at the meeting.

Around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose, according to the government data. Modi while taking note of vaccination progress and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months said, “Healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties.”

He also called for the need to sensitise states for keeping up the momentum of vaccination.

The government has said that 177 million vaccines have been supplied to the states. More than 900,000 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 States.

The government has sent an advisory to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10 per cent or more and bed occupancy over 60 per cent with either oxygen support or ICU beds.

“States should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure,” the PM said.

Officials gave Modi a detailed picture of Covid outbreak in various states, districts with heavy burden. India recorded its highest ever single day caseload of 412,262 new infections as on Thursday morning and 3,980 deaths.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala,Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 72 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640. It is followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases.

Oxygen concentrators not held at Customs

India has received 3,000 oxygen concentrators as international relief aid. One-third of these have come from China and the remaining from Ireland, Thailand, UK, Russia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Mauritius and Romania.

Health ministry said in a statement on Thursday that there was no pending oxygen concentrator awaiting clearance from the customs authority.

“The Indian Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments & no such figures of pendency exist across any port of import.”

Recently the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators lying with customs authorities came up in the Delhi High Court. “It was clarified that no such consignment is pending with Custom Authorities.”

India has been receiving international donations and aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries. “All items received so far are allocated to the states and institutions and substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise,” the health ministry said.