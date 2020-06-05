Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's victims speak out in this Netflix docuseries

Jeffrey Epstein was an enigma. For many years, no one exactly knew what his line of work was, or how he had managed to amass such wealth that he could afford to buy private jets and some of the most expensive real estate in the world.

Some of the articles on him, published in the early 2000s, were puff pieces, revealing scant detail and affirming what everyone already knew: that Epstein was among the rich and famous of New York, with a long list of distinguished friends that included Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. Some of those details are still ...