Pak to expedite anti-Covid campaign; to inoculate 70 mn people by year end

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Pak's Covid body suggests postponing of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir polls
Changing a monolith
Invest young: Financial planning tips for people taking up their first job
Opposition rejects Pakistan govt's bid to postpone elections in PoK
-
Pakistan on Wednesday announced to expedite its nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign and inoculate 70 million people in the country by the year end.
Chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here, Planning Minister Asad Umar said there was a need to expedite the campaign since the number of cases of COVID-19 continued to surge.
The mass vaccination drive strategy revolves around three cardinals including motivation of the public through effective media partnership, capacity building of existing vaccination infrastructure and uninterrupted supply of vaccine, he said.
The availability of vaccines was made easy by the start of indigenous production which commenced on June 1 with the launching of PakVac by the National Institute of Health.
A target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year has been set by NCOC, it said.
The decisions were made as the positivity rate for the second consecutive day remained below 4 per cent as 1,843 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 924,667, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
At least 80 patients died in the same period and the number of COVID-19 deaths reached 20,930.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU