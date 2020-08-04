Pak unveils new map including J&K, India calls it ridiculous and illegal

India on Tuesday strongly protested releasing a new map which includes Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of

"This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in Indian state of Gujarat and and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility," India noted.



The Indian side also added that the new exercise is line with "Pakistan's obsession of territorial aggrandaisement supported by cross-border terrorism."

On the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the contentious and Article 35A, Prime Minister unveiled a new political map which includes the as part of Khan has decided to present the new political map at the United Nations as well.

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," he said while addressing a news conference after chairing the meeting of federal cabinet, which approved the new map on Tuesday.

Khan said that Pakistan has launched a political map which shows the whole Kashmir region, including "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" as part of his country's territory.

He also said the new map is backed by all political parties of the country. "This map also opposes the Indian government's illegal act of August 5 last year," the prime minister said.

"The settlement of Kashmir dispute only lies in the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

"Pakistan will continue to make efforts for the people of Kashmir," said Khan adding that the dispute can only be resolved through political means not military.