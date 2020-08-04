JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100,000; death toll climbs to 1,817
Business Standard

Pak unveils new map including J&K, India calls it ridiculous and illegal

'These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility,' India said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Pakistan  | Article 35A

BS Web Team & IANS 

India-Pakistan

India on Tuesday strongly protested Imran Khan releasing a new map which includes Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

"This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in Indian state of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility," India noted.

The Indian side also added that the new exercise is line with "Pakistan's obsession of territorial aggrandaisement supported by cross-border terrorism."

On the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 and Article 35A, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a new political map which includes the Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Khan has decided to present the new political map at the United Nations as well.

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," he said while addressing a news conference after chairing the meeting of federal cabinet, which approved the new map on Tuesday.

Khan said that Pakistan has launched a political map which shows the whole Kashmir region, including "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" as part of his country's territory.

He also said the new map is backed by all political parties of the country. "This map also opposes the Indian government's illegal act of August 5 last year," the prime minister said.

"The settlement of Kashmir dispute only lies in the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

"Pakistan will continue to make efforts for the people of Kashmir," said Khan adding that the dispute can only be resolved through political means not military.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 20:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU