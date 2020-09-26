Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera

-
Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district here along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.
The ceasefire violation took place at about 11:15 am this morning by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Mankote sector in Poonch in the early hours of Saturday.
It took place at about 2:15 am and the firing stopped at 3:00 am on Saturday.
