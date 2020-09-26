India feels absence of a PM with depth of Manmohan Singh: Rahul Gandhi

-
India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday as he wished the former prime minister on his birthday.
Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday.
"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all," Gandhi said.
"Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," the former Congress chief tweeted with the hashtag 'HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh'.
The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said a dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way.
"Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian," the party said.
In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, the Congress said in another tweet.
"One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh's vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows," the party tweeted.
