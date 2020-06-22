Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC; internet restored in valley

Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortar shells at forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, PTI reported.

"At about 0330 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati Sector in Poonch district," a defense spokesman said.

The is retaliating befittingly, he said. Exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in from the area, the spokesman said.

"Again at about 0530 hours Pak army initiated unprovoked in Nowshera sector, district Rajouri," he said.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire agreement three to four times a day in the past fortnight, officials said. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 800 times this year.



Meanwhile, Mobile Internet was restored in Srinagar district late on Sunday night, 17 hours after it was snapped in view of an encounter between militants and security forces, officials said.



Security personnel during the encounter with militants at Reban in Shopian district on Sunday Photo: PTI

The Internet on mobile devices was restored at 11 pm on Sunday, the officials said. It was snapped in the district at 6 am after the encounter broke out in the Zoonimar area of the city. Three militants were killed in the encounter.

The operation began late Saturday night and on Sunday, officials said, the trio was killed by security forces in an encounter.

Two of the terrorists were identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo of Bharthana in Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan Bijbehara, while the third was a youth from Soura. They were affiliated to the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

When reasoning and emotional appeals failed to convince the terrorists, the police launched the final assault to save civilians in the congested downtown area, eliminating the trio in a smooth operation.

The terrorists, believed to have been behind the killing of two BSF jawans in Soura during Ramzan, were cornered in a house.