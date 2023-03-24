Parl panel calls for national portal of all atrocity cases against SCs, STs

A parliamentary panel has asked the government for creation of a national portal for listing of all cases of atrocities against the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The report of the Committee on the Welfare of and examined the annual reports of National Commission for (NCSC) and the measures that should be taken by the Union government to this end.

The panel has asked the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry to make all out efforts for the financial independence of the NCSC in coordination with the Ministry of Finance so that it can be supplied with a separate 'Demands for Grants' for its working.

The Committee said that it has so far held 26 meetings reviewing the implementation of the Acts as well as the schemes in this connection in the states and Union Territories.

The Committee demanded the creation of a national Portal for listing of all cases of atrocities on SCs and STs and its connection with the NSCS and NCST and public at large.

