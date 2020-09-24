Parliament adjourned sine die. Here's a list of major bills passed

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020:
The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, was promulgated in March, however, received parliamentary approval on September 22, 2020.
The reliefs in the bill include extending deadlines for filing returns and for linking PAN and Aadhaar, tax benefits on donation made to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES FUND) among other provisions.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
approved the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 on September 21, to protect Covid-19-stressed companies from being pushed into insolvency under the code.
Winding up a discussion on the bill in Lok Sabha, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the provisions will not impact insolvency proceedings initiated before March 25, the day the coronavirus-led national-wide lock down was imposed by the government.
2 farm related bills
The two Bills — Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 — allow farm trade outside mandis and contract farming. Along with the Essential Commodities Act amendment, these Bills are expected to pave the way for investment in the agriculture sector and increase farmer engagement.
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Rajya Sabha passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020 through a voice vote on September 22. It allows RBI to undertake amalgamation or reconstruction of a bank without placing it under moratorium.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a discussion in the Upper House said that the amendments sought to protect the interests of depositors in co-operative banks.
The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Bill seeks amendment to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and will replace the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated by the President on April 22 this year in order to provide protection to health care service personnel, their living premises as well as their workplaces against any violence during the course of a pandemic.
The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament
(Amendment) Bill, 2020 aims to reduce the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent, while the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill reduces the sumptuary allowance of Ministers by 30 per cent.
The government also amended Rules notified under the 1954 Act to reduce certain allowances of MPs for one year. These include constituency allowance and office expenses allowance.
The changes have been made for a period of one year effective from April 1, 2020, to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by the lower house on September 15, was approved by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.
Aimed at removing fears of private investors of excessive regulatory interference in their business operations, the bill also removes cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities.
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020
Amid Opposition boycott of proceedings over suspension of eight MPs, Rajya Sabha unanimously passed The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
The bill makes it mandatory for office bearers of NGOs to provide their Aadhaar numbers at the time of registration, enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate, among other provisions.
