Business Standard

Part 1 of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to meet again on March 13

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday for a month-long recess and will meet again on March 13

Topics
Budget 2023 | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Budget session 2023-24
Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday for a month-long recess and will meet again on March 13.

The first part of the Budget session saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget.

The session began on January 31 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

During the first part of the session, Sitharaman also replied to the general discussion on the Union Budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 19:32 IST

`
