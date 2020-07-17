Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities extended till July 31

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport to resume flights from Terminal 3 after lockdown: Report
325 flights carrying 41,673 flyers take off on Day 2 of service resumption
Covid-19 crisis: Domestic flights resume today as talks go down to the wire
Domestic flights to be suspended as India strengthens coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown: Domestic flight operations in Kolkata resume today
-
The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all Covid-19 hotspots -- has been extended till July 31, airport sources said on Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.
"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport tweeted.
The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai,Pune,Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July.@AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri @arvsingh01 @PIB_India @wbdhfw @HomeBengal @MoHFW_INDIA— Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) July 17, 2020
Earlier, the airport had announced that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities from July 6 to July 19.
"The temporary restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of #COVID19," it had said in a tweet on July 4.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU