Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities extended till July 31

The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Earlier, the airport had announced that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities from July 6 to July 19.

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all Covid-19 hotspots -- has been extended till July 31, airport sources said on Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport tweeted.

"The temporary restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of #COVID19," it had said in a tweet on July 4.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 21:08 IST

