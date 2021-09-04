Passengers from India require negative RT-PCR report: Turkish Embassy

People travelling from India to will be required from Saturday to submit a negative COVID-19 report from RT-PCR test done not more than 72 hours before arrival, the Turkish Embassy here said.

The rule will also apply to those passengers who have been in India in the 14 days prior to their travel to

In the updated rules for travellers from India to Turkey, the embassy said that effective from September 4, passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses (single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Passengers who cannot provide the above mentioned certificate will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare, the statement said.

On the 10th day of quarantine, they will be subjected to a PCR test and if the result is negative, the quarantine will be terminated, according to the revised rules.

If the PCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the country's Ministry of Health.

Quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on the 10th day will be extended to 14 days, the statement said.

The requirements are not applicable to transit and/or transfer passengers, the embassy said.

There will be no PCR requirement and quarantine for the crew, it said.

Passengers under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate applications on entry, the statement said.

