Bihar makes RT-PCR negative report must for passengers coming from Kerala

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, the Bihar government has decided that people coming from the state will now have to produce negative RT-PCR reports.
Security has been enhanced in Patna and Darbhanga airports apart from the three railway stations of Patna to deal with the situation. Medical teams have also been placed due to check on the passengers.
"If any passenger is not carrying the RT-PCR negative report, we have the provision to send him to an isolation centre for 14 days," said an official of the Bihar health department.
"Besides Kerala, if any person coming from Maharashtra, he/she will have to undergo testing at the airports and railway stations before being allowed in the city," he said, adding that it could be an indication of the arrival of Covid-19 third wave in the country.
After 14 days, one person died due to Corona in Patna AIIMS on Thursday night. The deceased is a resident of Samastipur and was admitted to Patna AIIMS on August 24.
On Thursday, 15 new Covid cases were reported in Bihar, including three each from Patna and Saharsa.
For the past few days, over 30,000 new cases are being reported daily in Kerala, accounting for 65 per cent of the new daily cases being registered in India.
