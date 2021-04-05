Covid-19: Rajasthan makes RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering state

-
Rajasthan government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.
According to the Rajasthan government, amid a surge in COVID cases, RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside. Classes 1 to 9 will remain suspended.
District Magistrates can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek the government's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am, as per the state government.
It further stated, Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed.
Rajasthan reported 1729 new COVID-19 cases, 587 recoveries and two deaths on Sunday. The total cases of coronavirus so far in the state are 3,39,325, total recoveries are 3,23,618. The active cases are 12,878 and the death toll is at 2829.
