Patanjali finds coronavirus cure in Ayurveda; claims 100% favourable result

Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of has claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after Covid-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna said.

"We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure," said Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India sees rapid rise in Covid-19 cases

The clinical trials were conducted in Indore and in Jaipur after secured permission last week.

"After taking our medicine, Covid patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for Covid is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next few days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system..

treatment update

So far, there is no vaccine or cure for the novel Patanjali's decision to diversify into the hunt for a cure for the deadly pandemic is unusual for because the rush to develop treatments for Covid-19 has so far been led by large pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceutcials and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.