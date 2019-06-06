Patanjali's web of zero-revenue companies that do land dealing in Haryana

This is the second of a three-part series on land purchase by the Patanjali group and its associates in Faridabad's Kot village in Haryana. The first part showed how Herbo Ved Gram Private Limited, a company associated with Patanjali group, with Acharya Balkrishna as its majority owner, purchased forested hilly common lands in Kot village.

It did so through a Faridabad-based real-estate agent, Pravin Kumar Sharma. Pravin Kumar Sharma, along with three other associated dealers, controls more than 400 acres of forested hill common land in Kot village. The land was taken over through ...