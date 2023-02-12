Pawar bats for tribal upliftment at forest rights-gram sabha conference

-
ALSO READ
NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy
Chhattisgarh Cong tribal lawmakers donate salary for reservation case
Tribals protest in parts of West Bengal demanding holiday on their festival
Baghel says Chhattisgarh govt to move SC to increase tribals' reservation
Congress oblivious to existence of tribals in India, says PM Modi
-
There was need to boost gram sabhas across Maharashtra as tribals are the ones who are preserving water and forests, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said in Sewagram here on Sunday.
He was speaking at the state-level Conference of Collective Forest Rights attended by gram sabhas and NGOs working in the field of river and forest conservation.
Pawar also said a 'tribal development centre' will begin at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai soon.
" Tribals are the ones who are preserving water and forests. We need to boost gram sabhas across Maharashtra. Steps must be taken to ensure the upliftment of tribals," Pawar said.
He praised groups like Vidarbha Nisarg Sanrakshan Sanstha, Vidarbha Va Khandesh Upajivika Manch and others and said they have been able to instil confidence in the gram sabhas, which was bearing fruit at the ground level.
More than 700 persons from districts like Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nandurbar and Dhule districts took part in discussions on water conservation, government schemes, collective forest rights, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 21:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU