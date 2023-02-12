JUST IN
Jodi of PM Modi and CM Saha will make Tripura prosperous state: Amit Shah
Biggest Aero India set to take off in Bengaluru with self-reliance pitch
We aim to create vibrant, world-class domestic defence industry: Rajnath
India, US strengthening ties on critical technologies: Ambassador Jones
Cong slams govt over ex-SC judge appointment as Guv, calls it great threat
Implementation of schemes in UP accelerated since Adityanath took over: Min
LG approves Feb 16 for convening of MCD House; 4th meeting to elect mayor
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, freight corridor to be pillars of progress: PM
Delhi LG Saxena recalls files related to projects pending for months
Delhi-Mumbai expressway's first leg to boost Gurugram market, say realtors
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
LS Secretariat asks Rahul to respond by Feb 15 to notices on remarks on PM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pawar bats for tribal upliftment at forest rights-gram sabha conference

There was need to boost gram sabhas across Maharashtra as tribals are the ones who are preserving water and forests, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said in Sewagram here on Sunday

Topics
Sharad Pawar | Tribals

Press Trust of India  |  Wardha 

Sharad Pawar
Photo: ANI

There was need to boost gram sabhas across Maharashtra as tribals are the ones who are preserving water and forests, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said in Sewagram here on Sunday.

He was speaking at the state-level Conference of Collective Forest Rights attended by gram sabhas and NGOs working in the field of river and forest conservation.

Pawar also said a 'tribal development centre' will begin at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai soon.

" Tribals are the ones who are preserving water and forests. We need to boost gram sabhas across Maharashtra. Steps must be taken to ensure the upliftment of tribals," Pawar said.

He praised groups like Vidarbha Nisarg Sanrakshan Sanstha, Vidarbha Va Khandesh Upajivika Manch and others and said they have been able to instil confidence in the gram sabhas, which was bearing fruit at the ground level.

More than 700 persons from districts like Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nandurbar and Dhule districts took part in discussions on water conservation, government schemes, collective forest rights, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sharad Pawar

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 21:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU