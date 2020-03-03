JUST IN
Peace and harmony prerequisites for development: PM at BJP MPs' meet

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet, Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need for peace, harmony and unity in society saying it is a prerequisite for the country's development.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet, Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.

He said political interests are "supreme" for some parties but for the BJP, "national interest is above everything".

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of communal violence in Delhi which claimed more than 40 lives.

The Opposition has sought to corner the Modi government on the violence in the national Capital.

