People are valued soldiers in fight against coronavirus in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described Indians as valued soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, adding that caution and practice of self-isolation can help lakhs of other lives.

As the country witnessed its biggest one day jump in positive cases, taking the total to 341 on Sunday afternoon, leaving 6 dead — "Janata Curfew", the call for self-isolation, by PM Modi is being observed by millions of Indians, as the country bears a deserted look.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 2 die in Mumbai and Patna, India under Janta Curfew

"Each of you is a valued soldier in this battle against COVID-19. Your being alert and cautious can help lakhs of other lives," he wrote on Twitter, sharing videos of people having meal at home. "The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together," he added.

The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/A1KsBWKTNR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Referring to the 14-hour self-imposed curfew, Modi said people can enjoy quality time with family, or watch television and have some good food.

The Prime Minister also pitched for use of digital payments to prevent the spread of the virus through currency notes.

"This is the time to ensure social distancing. Digital payments help you do that," he said.

PM Modi has also retweeted videos and photos taken by people of deserted streets in cities across the country, saying, "looks like people have closed ranks to uproot the COVID-19 menace."

Can you see the link?



Looks like people have closed ranks to uproot the COVID-19 menace. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/Sk3zpolbdY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, in his address to the nation, Modi had proposed 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. He also called for "resolve and restraint" to fight and had asked the entire country to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday.