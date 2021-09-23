Petitioners argue against validity of anti-profiteering provisions at HC

-
ALSO READ
Subway questions constitutional validity of anti-profiteering provisions
GST Council meet on Friday: Profiteering cases likely to go to CCI
NAA agrees to withdraw name of Subway Systems in order against franchisee
YES Bank posts net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in Q4 as provisions rise
HDFC Q4 preview: PAT may jump up to 50% YoY amid decline in provisions
-
Petitioners in Delhi High Court on Thursday argued against the issue of imposing interest on companies for delayed payment of profiteered amounts calculated by the national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.
In a case relating to constitutional validity of anti-profiteering provisions, petitioners said the provision of interest is there in the rules under the Central GST Act, but it is not there in the legislation itself.
Since interest is not provided for in the statute, it cannot be imposed, they argued.
"...The moot point is whether interest is applicable in the absence of statutory provision," said Abhishek Rastogi, partner at Khaitan & Co., who is arguing petitions for real estate, food and beverages and FMCG sector.
About 51 companies have filed petitions against anti-profiteering provisions under GST. Besides Subway Systems, Hindustan Unilever, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, Acme Developers, Samsonite, Jubilant Foods, Nestle, Whirlpool, Samsung, Subway, Reckitt Benckiser and Patanjali are the petitioners.
The court, which had clubbed the petitions, on Thursday posted the matter for next hearing on November 8.
The petitioners also questioned the validity of anti-profiteering provisions when there is no definition of profiteering, methodology of calculating profiteered amount under the GST regime.
"There is an excessive delegation on various fronts and hence the issue is whether profiteering could be applicable in the absence of methodology and penalty can be levied when the statute got amended only from a specified date," Rastogi said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU