Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for a second straight day on Monday, as oil marketing companies decided to keep unchanged.

in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 85.70 a litre, whilewere maintained at Rs 75.88 a litre in the capital. At present, petrol prices in Delhi are at an all-time high.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 92.28 and Rs 82.66 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices in Chennai stood at Rs 88.29 on Monday, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 81.14 in the city -- the same as yesterday. In Bangalore, petrol is retailing at Rs 88.59 and diesel at Rs 80.47. have witnessed an uptick in the past week, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rates differ from state to state, depending on value-added tax (VAT). Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Earlier this month, state-owned fuel companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation resumed daily price revision after a almost a month-long break.