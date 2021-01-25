JUST IN
Top headlines: BSNL-MTNL merger shelved, India Inc's big boys get bigger
Business Standard

Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 92.28 and Rs 82.66 per litre, respectively

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for a second straight day on Monday, as oil marketing companies decided to keep fuel prices unchanged.

Petrol prices in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 85.70 a litre, while diesel prices were maintained at Rs 75.88 a litre in the national capital. At present, petrol prices in Delhi are at an all-time high.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 92.28 and Rs 82.66 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices in Chennai stood at Rs 88.29 on Monday, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 81.14 in the city -- the same as yesterday. In Bangalore, petrol is retailing at Rs 88.59 and diesel at Rs 80.47.

Fuel prices have witnessed an uptick in the past week, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the fuel prices had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.


Rates differ from state to state, depending on value-added tax (VAT). Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Earlier this month, state-owned fuel companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation resumed daily price revision after a almost a month-long break.

First Published: Mon, January 25 2021. 10:40 IST

