Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for a second straight day on Monday, as oil marketing companies decided to keep fuel prices unchanged.
In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 92.28 and Rs 82.66 per litre, respectively.
Fuel prices have witnessed an uptick in the past week, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the fuel prices had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
