Phase III trials of Covid drug Movfor show positive results, says Hetero

-
ALSO READ
Covid: DCGI approves Hetero's Tocilizumab for hospitalised adults
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
Hetero's Tocira likely to bring down prices of Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab
Hetero gets DCGI nod to manufacture, market Molnupiravir capsules
Pharma players to launch anti-Covid pill shortly after DCGI approval
-
Drug firm Hetero on Saturday announced positive results of Phase III trials of Movfor (Molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine.
The results, presented as an Oral Abstract at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held virtually February 1216, 2022, demonstrated that Molnupiravir along with standard of care (SOC) reduced the risk of hospitalisation by over 65 per cent compared to SOC alone.
Early viral clearance (negative RT-PCR) and significant clinical improvement were observed within five days of administering the antiviral drug, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.
No fatalities were reported during the study, it added.
Under the Phase III trials, one of the studies included 1,218 COVID-19 patients, it said. The study enrolled eligible patients, within five days of symptom onset, were administered with Molnupiravir capsules(800 mg twice daily) for five days, it added.
Hetero entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD in April 2021 for the manufacturing and distribution of Molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19.
Under this licensing deal, Hetero was allowed to expand access of Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), following the approvals for emergency use authorisation by local regulatory agencies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU