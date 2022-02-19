India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far

-
India on Saturday achieved another milestone of administering over 175 crore vaccine doses among its eligible citizens against Covid pandemic.
With the administration of more than 36.28 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.03 crore, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
As per the ministry, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,75,03,86,834 with 36,28,578 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.
"New India, New Record. India has crossed historical figures of administering over 175 crore doses of vaccines. The World's largest vaccination drive under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats every day", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Saturday.
Of the total doses administered so far, 1,04,00,492 health care workers received the first dose, and 99,49,833 received the second dose. Total 40,22,962 precautionary doses have also been administered among healthcare workers so far.
A total of 1,84,07,428 front line workers were administered the first dose, 1,74,11,477 vaccine doses given as the second dose and 57,83,690 precautionary doses have been given to front line workers.
According to the health ministry, 55,00,31,980 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 43,42,94,627 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.
Among 45-59 years age bracket, total 20,19,86,306 people have received the first dose and 17,80,23,333 have received the second dose. Also in over 60 plus population, 12,61,61,897 vaccine doses as first dose and 11,09,06,468 as the second dose have been administered so far. Total 88,93,489 precaution doses have also been given to the people over 60 years.
Meanwhile, India has started showing declining Covid trends over the past few weeks. The nation on Saturday reported 14 per cent decline in fresh Covid infection at 22,270 cases, against 25,920 cases reported on previous day.
