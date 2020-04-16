Pizza delivery agent tests positive, over 80 quarantined in south Delhi

More than 80 people have been quarantined after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for in south Delhi. The authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in the area to trace the contacts and prevent further spread.

The 19-year-old tested positive for the virus on April 14. A total of 72 people whom he delivered pizza to have been put under home quarantine, PTI quoted B M Mishra, district magistrate of South Delhi as saying. "In view of this incident, we are considering that all those involved in-home delivery of food are put through clinical screening so that those showing symptoms are stopped from visiting homes," Mishra told PTI.

The pizza delivery agent was feeling unwell for some time along with a persistent cough since the third week of March. Later he approached a hospital where he was tested positive, said another official. The 17 first-line contacts of the infected man, including his colleagues, have been quarantined at an institutional facility at Chhatarpur, Mishra said.



72 people in areas of south Delhi including pockets of Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have not shown any symptoms of the infection but will be tested if they do, he said.

The officials refused to share details of the people who came under contact with the infected man saying it was yet to be ascertained as to how he contracted the virus despite not having any travel history or coming in contact with any known corona positive patient.

The total number of cases in the capital on Wednesday increased to 1,578, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the death toll in Delhi to 32, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 1,080 were those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.