Will soon notify fine for not wearing seat belts in rear seat: Gadkari

Referring to the recent in which former Tata group Chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways stated that his ministry was planning to impose a fine on those who were caught without seat belts fastened, regardless of whether they were in the front or the rear seat.

The minister was speaking at the 'India@75 - Past, Present and Future' conclave organised by Business Standard in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Acknowledging that containing road accidents in India was one area where he had not achieved much success, he nevertheless declined to state the quantum of fines likely to be imposed for violation of the proposed new seat belt rule. However, he did mention that the rule, along with the provision to make the installation airbags mandatory, would apply to all categories of cars.

Stating that the country is witness to a staggering 500,000 accidents a year, Gadkari mentioned that a whopping 60 per cent of the casualties emanating from road mishaps were of people in the 18-34 age group, and highlighted that this and Covid-19 had collectively delivered a three per cent impact on the country's economy.

In order to address growing incidents of accidents across means of transport, Gadkari spoke about a forthcoming campaign commencing in Bengaluru to create awareness about the malady among the masses. He added that the government would be roping in film, sports and other celebrities along with media support to make the drive a success.

On another note, the minister lamented the huge migration of the rural population to urban areas, and said that today 65 per cent of the people in the villages and forest areas contribute to no more than 12 per cent of GDP.

The aim today is to improve this metric and make India truly Atmanirbhar, he said.



Responding to a question on India's bright spots, Gadkari said the country had come a long way from being import dependent on most commodities to becoming self-sufficient in sugar, wheat, rice and several other commodities.

The government was now exploring ways and means to bring down the import of crude oil that costs the exchequer a staggering Rs trillion a year, by evolving policies to promote alternative fuels that would reduce the forex outgo substantially, said Gadkari. In this context he spoke about the government's plans to encourage the use of ethanol, which costs Rs 22 a litre as against Rs 100 a litre in the case of diesel. Gadkari said this would not only clip the financial burden, but would also address the long standing issue of automobile-driven air pollution.