Planning to buy a house in Delhi? Check factors to consider, other details

Buying a house is one of the most important financial decisions for an individual or a family. It requires plenty of planning and several factors need to be considered, including the locality and budget. Delhi, the bustling capital city of India, has a booming market. While buying a house could feel daunting, proper planning can help you out. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to plan such an investment.

Check out as many options as possible before making a final choice.

Which documents will you need?

Many legal documents are involved in the purchase of a residential property. Here is a list of important documents that you might need while buying a house in .

Agreement to sell

It is the first document prepared in the process of a property’s sale. It contains a detailed description of the property and the terms and conditions between the buyer and seller, including the purchase price as agreed upon between the two.

Sale deed

The sale deed contains evidence of the sale and the transfer of property from the builder to an individual. This document is required when a person may want to resell the house in the future.

Title search and report

This document carries a description of the property and the names of property owners, joint tenants, etc. It is an important document while applying for a home loan.

Khata certificate

This document provides proof that a property is registered in the local municipal records. It is needed while applying for electricity and water supply.

receipts

Such receipts prove that the previous owner or occupier had paid all the due taxes and no dues are left at the time of purchase.

Encumbrance certificate

This certificate states that the concerned property is free from any encumbrances or loans. It is usually required at the time of procuring the home loan.

Bank statement for an outstanding loan

If there is an outstanding loan on the property, it is advisable to procure a statement in that regard from the bank.

Occupancy certificate

This document is issued by the municipal corporation after the construction of a building to state that it was constructed in accordance with a sanctioned plan.

No-objection certificates (NOCs)

You must procure no-objection certificates from various departments such as Sewage Board, Pollution Board, Environment Department, etc., before moving into your new house.

Power of Attorney

A Power of Attorney (PoA) is needed if a person is acting on the authorisation of the owner of the property.