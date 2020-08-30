Let the games begin: In latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi gets vocal about toys

Prime Minister addressed the nation in the 68th edition of his radio show, on Sunday. The prime minister said that there has always been a strong co-relation between nature and festivals but this time the Covid-19 pandemic has changed that. He said people are now cautious and disciplined in the way they have celebrated Ganeshotsav which is touching and inspiring.

He said that there are some festival which have a deep connect with nature like which he observed is being widely celebrated around the world. " is being celebrated during this time around the world, and it is becoming an international festival. It is a festival with a deep connect with farming and harvesting," Modi said.

Speaking on the Education Policy (NEP) introduced by his government, Modi said that importance has been given to toys as they are important for a child's development. He said that India has the talent and ability to become a toy hub and be a major part to the Rs 7 trillion global industry. Stressing the need to improve our share in the global toy industry he urged start-ups to "team up for toys" in another push to "This is necessary as toys can be used to build minds. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys," he said. On video games, PM Modi called upon young entrepreneurs for India-centric games which he said matches the government's call for 'vocal for local'.

Elaborating on the need to be more self-reliant in terms of innovations, micro-blogging and social sites, PM said that India has many different applications that are made in the country - like 'Koo' for microblogging and 'Chingari' which are gaining popularity. PM said that under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App' innovation challenge, there is 'KutukiKids' learning app for kids. "It is an an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories," he said.

The PM also spoke about the importance of nutrition and said that September should be observed as 'nutrition month'. He added that the correct amount of nutrition received during childhood ensures a child's proper physical and mental development and health.

The PM said that despite the pandemic, have seen 7% higher sowing area than the last year and hailed the farmers for increase in sowing area for different crops.

Ahead of Teachers Day celebrations on 5th September, the PM also praised teachers for their bravery and zeal to adapt to technologies amid the challenges of the pandemic.

PM on inducting trained dogs in the Army spoke about their importance in disaster management and rescue missions. "In India, NDRF has trained dozen such dogs. These dogs are experts in detecting alive persons under the debris in an earthquake or building collapse", he said.