PM directs officials to ensure availability of essential medical equipment

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Govt curbs exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
PM shares Vajpayee's poem to remind people to light diyas on Sunday night
In Chhattisgarh, security forces now tackle coronavirus, after naxals
Covid-19 a bio-weapon, say jurists, file complaint against China in UNHRC
West Bengal's Singur facing difficult times amid the coronavirus lockdown
-
.
PM @narendramodi also directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 4, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU