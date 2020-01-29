JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UDF MLAs block Kerala Governor inside assembly, display anti-CAA placards
Business Standard

PM, FM have absolutely no idea what to do next on economy: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress president's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no idea what to do next.

The former Congress president's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

"Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Budget 2020'.
First Published: Wed, January 29 2020. 10:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU