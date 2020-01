PM, FM have absolutely no idea what to do next on economy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister and Finance Minister have no idea what to do next.

The former Congress president's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

"Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Budget 2020'.