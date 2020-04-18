PM hails ministries' response, says humanity will overcome Covid-19

-
The Indian flag on the Matterhorn, Switzerland's landmark, is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians. #Hope #Zermatt #Matterhornhttps://t.co/qFjiKuZNsE@MySwitzerlandIN pic.twitter.com/C8Ut0kqfZ1— Zermatt - Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 18, 2020
Proud of the Indian Railways team.
They’ve been continuously helping our citizens in this crucial hour. https://t.co/LnrYJjpyJz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020
Kudos to all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India’s energy needs are met. https://t.co/52SxN97j6n— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020
Committed to helping our dynamic small and medium businesses. https://t.co/N4sJQJP9Pf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020
Ensuring all possible assistance to those who need it. https://t.co/XjQT1JfvZm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020
