PM Modi announces interim relief of Rs 1,000 cr to Amphan-hit West Bengal

Prime Minister announced on Monday an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit

In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.





#WATCH Dealing with #COVID19 requires social distancing whereas battling the #AmphanCyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, West Bengal under leadership of Mamata ji is fighting well. We are with them in these adverse times: PM pic.twitter.com/pBxjWTlZTq — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.



Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas , East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

"I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," he said.

"In this time of distress and despair, the entire country and the Centre are with the people of Bengal," he said.





