PM Narendra Modi announces setting up of trust for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of trust for in Ayodhya on Wednesday along with the offer of land for a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's temple town as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra," Modi said in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session.

All these matters were put before the Union Cabinet earlier today.

In its verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

As per the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter, the central government has been directed to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for the setting up of the trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.