PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology here on Tuesday as the chief guest.
The prime minister launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the ceremony.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the function as guests of honour.
The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.
These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.
IIT-K is hosting physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually last year.
According to a statement from the premier institute, students can attend the ceremony either in person or virtually on the online platform made available for this purpose.
