Suspected spy pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Paradip (Odisha) 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

A pigeon fitted with devices, which appear to be a camera and a microchip, was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, with the police suspecting that the bird was being used for spying.

Some fishermen found the pigeon perched on their trawler a few days ago. The bird was captured and handed over to the marine police here on Wednesday.

"Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI.

It also seems like something has been scribbled on the wings of the bird in a language unknown to the local police.

"Experts' help will also be sought to find out what is written," the SP said.

Pitambar Behera, an employee of the fishing trawler 'Sarathi', said he saw the pigeon perched on the boat.

"Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird's legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could not understand it as it was not in Odia," Behera said.

He caught the bird as it came closer.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast of Konark around 10 days back.

Behera said he fed the bird broken rice for the past several days.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 10:28 IST

