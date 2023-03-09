Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godowns with perfumery items, clothes

-
-
A massive fire broke out in a godown storing perfumery materials in Dombivali MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.
Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused completely at 8:30am, though there was no report of injuries to anyone.
"Incidentally, a CNG station is located close to this godown. Eight fire engines from Dombivili MIDC, Kalyan, TMC, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, NMMC, Taloja andC were deployed," he said.
The cause of the fire, which gutted two godowns, storing perfumery items and clothes, is being ascertained, he added.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 12:23 IST
