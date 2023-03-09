JUST IN
Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering terrorist: India
ED raids 9 places in Kashmir in connection with MBBS seats allotment racket
Suspected spy pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha
Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad
Col Geeta Rana becomes first woman to command EME unit near China border
India faces high power cut risks after years of coal, hydropower neglect
ISRO receives satellite NISAR, jointly developed by India and US
Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66
Study by AIIMS-Gorakhpur reveals relation of smoke, severity of Covid-19
India's confectionery 'queen' tells women to dream big, follow their hearts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
15-30% of Rabi crops damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to inadequate rains
icon-arrow-left
Delhi excise policy: ED questions Manish Sisodia second time in Tihar
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godowns with perfumery items, clothes

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused completely at 8:30am, though there was no report of injuries to anyone

Topics
Maharashtra | Fire accident

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Representative Image (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

A massive fire broke out in a godown storing perfumery materials in Dombivali MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused completely at 8:30am, though there was no report of injuries to anyone.

"Incidentally, a CNG station is located close to this godown. Eight fire engines from Dombivili MIDC, Kalyan, TMC, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, NMMC, Taloja andC were deployed," he said.

The cause of the fire, which gutted two godowns, storing perfumery items and clothes, is being ascertained, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 12:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.