PM Modi equates SC verdict on Ayodhya with Berlin wall demolition on Nov 9

India's credo of unity in diversity was visible in its totality after the verdict on the land dispute as all sections of the society accepted it with an open heart, Prime Minister said on Saturday, urging people to shun bitterness and negativity for the sake of a new India.





PM reminded the citizens that it was on this day almost three decades ago, that the Berlin Wall fell and united East Germany and West Germany. And now the day would also be remembered in history for two key developments -- the ruling in the land dispute, and the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. PM Modi also gave credit to Pakistan for Kartapur.



Addressing the nation hours after the top court gave its judgment, Modi said the way each section of the society welcomed the verdict reflects India's ancient traditions of amity and harmony.

He said India's credo of unity in diversity is today visible in its totality.



He also expressed happiness that the five-judge bench of the top court was unanimous in its order.

He said peace, unity and amity are essential for development of India and described November 9 as a day to forget any bitterness one may have. He said there is no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in new India.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.