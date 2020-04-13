JUST IN
PM Modi greets nation on Baisakhi, Odia new year; prays for healthy India

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India

BS Web Team 

The Prime Minister tweeted his wishes to the citizens on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, the Odia New Year.

"Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival associated with new aspirations should infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life," Modi tweeted.

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

The Prime Minister tweeted his wishes to the citizens on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

"Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives," he said.

On Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, people consume 'pana', a traditional sweet and sour drink made with raw mango and sugar. Odisha Chief Ministrer greeted every one on Odia New year. He said, My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of the Equinox and the Oriya New Year. May every life be protected from the glory of Lord Jagannath.

Cricket VVS Laxman greeted the nation on Baisakhi.

West Bangal Chief MInister Mamata Banerjee too wished people. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and said, I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome

First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 12:49 IST

