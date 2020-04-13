PM Modi greets nation on Baisakhi, Odia new year; prays for healthy India

Prime Minister on Monday wished the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, the Odia New Year.

"Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival associated with new aspirations should infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life," Modi tweeted.

बैसाखी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। नई उमंगों से जुड़ा यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। — (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

The Prime Minister tweeted his wishes to the citizens on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

"Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives," he said.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ମହାବିଷୁବ ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ବର୍ଷ ସାରା ଖୁସି ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives. — (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

On Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, people consume 'pana', a traditional sweet and sour drink made with raw mango and sugar. Odisha Chief Ministrer greeted every one on Odia New year. He said, My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of the Equinox and the Oriya New Year. May every life be protected from the glory of Lord Jagannath.

May the harvest festival bring harmony, joy and prosperity. Wishing all a very #HappyBaisakhi, Bihu, Vishu, Poila Baisakh, PanaSankranti and Puthandu. pic.twitter.com/Vfxccp5obE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 13, 2020

May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi bring in good times and happiness. Wish you all #HappyBaisakhi — (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2020

I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome pic.twitter.com/0sBa0K1Lp9 — Capt. Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2020

Cricket VVS Laxman greeted the nation on Baisakhi.West Bangal Chief MInister too wished people.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and said, I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome