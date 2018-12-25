PM Modi inaugurates India's longest rail-cum-road Bogibeel bridge in Assam

Prime Minister on Tuesday inaugurated the country's longest rail-cum-road bridge over at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh in

After reaching Dibrugarh in the afternoon from New Delhi, Modi directly flew to Bogibeel in a chopper and inaugurated the 4.94-km-long double-decker bridge from the southern bank of the river.

Modi along with Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also walked a few metres on the bridge.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bogibeel Bridge, a combined rail and road bridge over Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh. #Assam pic.twitter.com/LiTR9jO5ks — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

The strategically important bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra will remove communication bottlenecks to several districts in

The bridge, which begins at Dibrugarh and ends at Dhemaji districts of Assam, will connect parts of by road as well as railway.

The Bogibeel Bridge, which was a part of the Accord and sanctioned in 1997-98, is likely to play a crucial role in defence movement along the India-China border in